Fire was still raging in the departmental store located at Jail Chowrangimore than 17 hours after it broke out.

The fire broke out at 11am on Wednesday in the warehouse of the superstore situated on Jail Chowrangi according to official. The superstore is situated in a multi-storey building.

At least 14 fire brigade vehicles are on the scene, trying to extinguish the blaze. One person was killed and four other were injured in the fire.