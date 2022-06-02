LCCI delegation leaving today for UK to attend Zouq-e-Hunar – II

LAHORE – The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with Rawayat Lifestyle, is holding a mega exhibition “Zouq-e-Hunar – II” in London.

It was revealed at a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and CEO Rawayat Lifestyle Adnan Ansari spoke on the occasion. A 13-members delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by its Vice President Haris Ateeq, is leaving today (June 02) to participate in the exhibition. The exhibition Zouq-e-Hunar – II will be held on June 4 and 5 at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor while the delegation will also attend Fashion Runway as well.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that it is a historic event that would open new avenues for Pakistani value added textile industry. He said that the leading fashion designers are going to participate the event under the leadership of Vice President Haris Ateeq. LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the exhibition Zouq – Hunar – II is being organized to celebrate the completion of LCCI 100 years. He said that this event will open new avenues of growth for the value added textile industry in Pakistan and will prove to be an important step in increasing the exports of this sector. He expressed his special gratitude to Pakistan High Commission in London for their support and cooperation. He also hailed the efforts of Adnan Ansari, CEO of Riwayat Lifestyle London for offering special discounts for LCCI.

He said that the famous and well-known fashion designers from all over the country will take part in this exhibition. He assured that this event will definitely help portraying the soft image of Pakistan across the globe. He further stated that it is a matter of great pride for the LCCI that we are moving towards promoting the value added fashion industry.

The Vice President LCCI also commended the services and role of the LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Clothing which has worked hard for this event especially the efforts of the convener of this committee Ms. Talat Hafeez.

He thanked all the designers participating in this delegation on Self Finance Bases. He requested Pakistani Media Houses in London to give full coverage to this event in order to promote Pakistani textile and fashion industry round the globe. Adnan Ansari spoke on the occasion via zoom link.