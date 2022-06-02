Our Staff Reporter

LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against election of Hamza Shehbaz till June 6

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till June 6.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

Barrister Ali Zafar concluded his arguments on behalf of the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, during the proceedings on Wednesday. The chief justice directed PTI’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing.

 

