Marin Cilic reaches men’s singles semifinals in French Open

Marin Cilic advanced to the men’s semifinals at the French Open on Wednesday.

He eliminated Andrey Rublev 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-2) in the quarterfinal match.

Cilic, who is the first Croatian to reach all four Grand Slam semifinals, also took down the world’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

At 34, he has a chance to play in his first French Open final and will take on the winner of the Casper Ruud-Holger Rune match.

Cilic has reached the Grand Slam finals three times, winning the 2014 US Open.

