Maryam Nawaz asks Imran to clear position regarding country’s division statement

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while reacting to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s recent statement said that Imran Khan should answer the nation who gave him ideology to divide the country into three parts.

While holding a presser in Islamabad, Maryam said that no one can harm Pakistan but there will be 300 pieces of Imran Khan’s politic, adding that he has lost senses following his ouster.

The PML-N leader further said that Imran betrayed his workers during long march and left them alone while he was enjoying helicopter ride.

Taking a dig at PTI Chairman, she said Imran’s entire politics is based on ‘spreading chaos and anarchy’.

