Staff Reporter

Modern techniques key to promote hockey among youth

LAHORE -Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz visited the National Hockey Stadium to witness 5-a-side women exhibition hockey match on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, Asadullah Faiz said: “It is need of the hour to adopt modern techniques for the promotion of hockey among the youth. It is the only way through which we can compete with leading hockey playing nations and earn a respectable place among the international hockey community. Hockey is our national game and we will take every possible measure for its revival.”

