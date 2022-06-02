Our Staff Reporter

Mohla appointed IHCBA media body chief

ISLAMABAD – To promote professionalism and enhance communication on legal matters, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has appointed lawyer Khudayar Mohla, as the chairman of its media committee.

The four-member committee now comprises Chairman Mohla, Vice-Chairman Mohammad Abdul Rafeh, and High Court Advocates Syed Shafqaat Ahmad and Zohaib Hassan Gondal.

Before starting his legal practice, Mohla worked with various national, regional, and global media houses. He specialises in (Right to Information (RTI), media laws, consumer rights, and cyber-security. He is also a visiting faculty member at the law departments of Quaid-e-Azam University and International Islamic University Islamabad.

In a statement issued soon after his appointment, Mohla said that the legal and media fraternities play a crucial role in today’s world. He said that under his chairmanship, the committee would facilitate the correspondents to enable them to carry out their professional duties.

For the capacity-building of budding court lawyers and to promote the dissemination of information, he said, seminars would be arranged on the jurisdictional functioning of the courts.

The chairman said that the committee would promote increasing lawyer-journalist linkages for the protection of human rights and promotion of media freedom.

