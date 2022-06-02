MQM-P suggests former MNA Abdul Waseem’s name for Karachi Administrator

KARACHI – The MQM-P Rabita Committee in a meeting considered over the name for the office of Karachi Administrator.

According to sources, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested the party’s former MNA Abdul Waseem’s name to the People’s Party for Administrator Karachi.

Some MQM leaders have also suggested the name of Saifur Rehman, a Grade-20 officer. Incumbent Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab will step down under an understanding between the PPP and the MQM.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Charter of Rights between the two parties new Administrators would be nominated for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Sindh Energy Ministry to carry out pilot project for provision of green energy in the villages of Sindh in collaboration with the World Bank.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday with WB representative received presentation on World Bank’s study on solar electrification of villages, said a statement issued here.

Representative officers of World Bank Reja Amatya, Nabin and Oliver Knight were presented on the video link report of his study for providing affordable and eco-friendly solar power to the villages.

The study identified potential of abundant resources of solar energy in Sindh and put forward provision of solar powered energy to the villages through solar power as the cheapest and easiest mode of electrification of far flung rural population.

Sindh Energy Minister directing for pilot testing of the project at the outset said that successful results may lead to a coordinated program for expansion of the project in the entire province.

Public-private partnership mode may also be adopted to ensure affordable, low cost and environment friendly electricity supply to people of Sindh, he noted.

Secretary Sindh Energy Abu Bakar Madani, Director Sindh Solar Energy Project and other officers attended the meeting.