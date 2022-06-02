News Desk

Nausheen Shah takes a dig at Maryam Nawaz

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah has recently bashed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and said many things about her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Being Maryam Nawaz is so fun. Just wake up and ignore your husband. Go out in protocol of your father’s slave, speak nonsense, and try to become Benazir by shouting to the limits of the throat. Sleep.”

Her statement is being circulated on social media. The actress is garnering immense amount of feedback on Twitter and Instagram. Many of the netizens seem to agree with her but some have taken a dig at her for calling out Maryam Nawaz.

