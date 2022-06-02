News Desk

NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs7.91 per unit

Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, and food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs7.91.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory authority, the average national tariff for 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs 24.82.

The NEPRA has sent the tariff to the federal government after which the federal government will issue a notification on the average increase, the tariff will be applied after the notification of the federal government.

According to the regulatory authority, the reason for the tariff hike is capacity cost, rising fuel prices in the global market, and depreciation of the rupee.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Trade deficit jumps by 57.85pc to $43.33 billion in 11 months

Business

Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable, affirms B3 rating

Business

Gold price up by Rs1300 per tola

Business

Khursheed Shah for timely completion of projects in water, hydropower sectors

Business

Stock market loses 518 points

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Miftah for expediting process of importing edible oil

Business

Blue Town Smart City Block launched

Business

Askari Bank, Easypaisa sign MoU

Business

PBA highlights effective role of banks as executing agents, collaborating partners

1 of 2,219

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More