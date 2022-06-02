NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs7.91 per unit

Already overburdened by inflation, increased oil prices, and food items, Pakistanis were in for a shock when the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday decided to increase the power tariff by Rs7.91.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory authority, the average national tariff for 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs 24.82.

The NEPRA has sent the tariff to the federal government after which the federal government will issue a notification on the average increase, the tariff will be applied after the notification of the federal government.

According to the regulatory authority, the reason for the tariff hike is capacity cost, rising fuel prices in the global market, and depreciation of the rupee.