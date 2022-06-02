Over 250 protesting teachers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – In a crackdown outside Karachi Press Club (KPC), over 250 protesting educators have been arrested by riot police in the metropolis. Due to the arrests of the educators in large numbers, the Artillery Ground police station ran out of space.

According to the district administration, Section 144 has been imposed in Sindh which led the authorities to arrest the educators. The police officials were instructed to transport the arrested educators to different police stations.

The police operation was launched following the report of the teachers’ presence in the Zainab Market. The police officials have started checking CNICs and office cards of the suspected persons.

Prior to the crackdown, police teams surrounded adjoining areas of Karachi Press Club (KPC). 40 teachers including women were arrested from Zainab Market’s roundabout.

The teachers were protesting about not being awarded permanent job status despite passing the NTS in 2013.