Pak, AJK leaders on same page to protect IIOJK status

ISLAMABAD – The government has called an All Parties Conference (APC) yesterday to consult AJK political leadership on the prevailing situation in IIOJK in the aftermath of conviction of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, and the Indian government’s steps to change the demography, to devise a future strategy accordingly.

Adviser to PM on Kashmir and GB Qamar uz Zaman Qaira in his opening remarks during the APC said the government wanted to take the political leadership of AJK into confidence on the prevailing situation in IIOJK and would chalk out a strategy accordingly.

He said that Indians are involved in steps to change the status of IIOJK in order to further consolidate its grip on Jammu and Kashmir, but Pakistan and its people would not let them do this.

Qaira said that bars and civil society would also be consulted on what measures Pakistan needs to take for strongly projecting the Kashmir case internationally.

Additional Secretary for Asia Pacific at the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra told the political leaders that there is no change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir despite.

She said steps, being taken by the Indian government including Delimitation Commission, are violation of the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has issued 4.2 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris mainly Hindus which is meant to show Muslims in minority in future in Jammu and Kashmir,” Zahra remarked.

She said Pakistan has rejected a Delimitation Commission report by the Indian government which is a violation of international law.

In his remarks, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said India is planning to lease out land to 4000 investors in clear violation of the status of Jammu and Kashmir. “It’s a major attack on IIOJK”, he remarked.

He claimed that the current government looks non-serious in projecting the Kashmir issue and so far no policy statement has been made by the government.

He also said the AJK political leadership would give its input in the Kashmir policy if they are taken into confidence.

Addressing the APC, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that planning by Indian PM Modi in IIOJK in the future is more horrible, for which the Pakistani leadership needs to be more conscious.

Former President Raja Zulqarnian and former PM Abdul Majeed also addressed the APC and termed it a timely step by the present government.