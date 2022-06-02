Pakistan Navy personnel conferred military awards

ISLAMABAD – In an impressive investiture ceremony held at Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred military awards upon the Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Mohammad Asad Iqbal, Cdre Rehan Ali, Cdre Mohammad Ashraf, Cdre Chaudhary Haroon Ali, Cdre Mohammad Mursaleen, Cdre Abid Hussain and Capt Zeeshan Ali. According to the Pakistan Navy officials, the recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Capt Hameed Sultan, Cdre Zafar Abbas Wahla, Cdre Jahanzaib Ali, Cdre Mohammad Abrar Younas, Lt Cdre Beenish Ejaz, Lt Cdre Muhammad Sumair Irshad and Lt Cdre Muhammad Fahim. The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Lt Cdre Abdul Hameed and Lt Cdre Arqum Naveed. The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Capt Umer Hayat, Capt Kamran Jabbar, Rashid Ali INTA-IV and Muhammad Zahid Iqbal AAA-II. The officials further said that 6 awards of TK(M)-I, 15 awards of TK(M)-II and 7 awards of TK(M)-III were also conferred upon CPOs and sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff were awarded to 50 Officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians. The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.