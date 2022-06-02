Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan Navy personnel conferred military awards

ISLAMABAD – In an impressive investiture ceremony held at Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred military awards upon the Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Mohammad Asad Iqbal, Cdre Rehan Ali, Cdre Mohammad Ashraf, Cdre Chaudhary Haroon Ali, Cdre Mohammad Mursaleen, Cdre Abid Hussain and Capt Zeeshan Ali. According to the Pakistan Navy officials, the recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Capt Hameed Sultan, Cdre Zafar Abbas Wahla, Cdre Jahanzaib Ali, Cdre Mohammad Abrar Younas, Lt Cdre Beenish Ejaz, Lt Cdre Muhammad Sumair Irshad and Lt Cdre Muhammad Fahim. The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Lt Cdre Abdul Hameed and Lt Cdre Arqum Naveed. The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Capt Umer Hayat, Capt Kamran Jabbar, Rashid Ali INTA-IV and Muhammad Zahid Iqbal AAA-II. The officials further said that 6 awards of TK(M)-I, 15 awards of TK(M)-II and 7 awards of TK(M)-III were also conferred upon CPOs and sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff were awarded to 50 Officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians. The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,608

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More