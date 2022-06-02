News Desk

Pakistan reports 67 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,530,518. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,379 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 67 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 15,442 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 67 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.43 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan govt releases Rs70m to DCs for minorities’ help: Khalil George

National

Joint efforts essential to address public problems’

National

Govt ensures immediate supply of water to people through tankers: CS

Islamabad

President condemns politically motivated conviction of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Don’t dare to cross limits, PM warns Imran

Islamabad

New petrol price is fixed at Rs209.86 per litre

Islamabad

Foreign Funding case: ECP asks PTI to complete arguments in a week

National

COAS gets briefing on Balochistan’s security situation

Islamabad

SC returns PTI’s plea on ‘intended’ long march

Islamabad

Nepra allows Rs7.91/unit raise in base power tariff

1 of 8,339

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More