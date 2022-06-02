Pakistan sincerely wants to work with Turkish business fraternity: Marriyum
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that Pakistan sincerely wanted to work with Turkish business fraternity to transform brotherhood into promoting bilateral trade, investment and culture. Information Minister in a tweet, quoting the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying, we genuinely and sincerely want to work with Turkish business fraternity to transform our brotherhood into promoting our bilateral trade, investment and culture.