Pakistan trounce Bangladesh 8-0 to earn 5th place in Asia Cup

LAHORE -Pakistan hockey team trounced Bangladesh by 8-0 to finish fifth in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 at GBK Hockey Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia. Accord-ing to information made available here on Wednesday, Pakistan opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Rizwan Ali converted a penalty corner into a goal. They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Ali Mubashar netted a second goal for them on an-other penalty corner. A flurry of field goals in the third and fourth quarters saw Pakistan complete an eight-goal drubbing of Bangladesh. Afraz (38’), Shahid Abdul (41’), Bhutta Umar (47’), Ahmad Ajaz (52’), and Ghazanfar Ali (59’) scored one goal each in Paki-stan’s win.