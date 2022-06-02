Staff Reporter

Pakistan trounce Bangladesh 8-0 to earn 5th place in Asia Cup

LAHORE -Pakistan hockey team trounced Bangladesh by 8-0 to finish fifth in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 at GBK Hockey Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia. Accord-ing to information made available here on Wednesday, Pakistan opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Rizwan Ali converted a penalty corner into a goal. They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Ali Mubashar netted a second goal for them on an-other penalty corner. A flurry of field goals in the third and fourth quarters saw Pakistan complete an eight-goal drubbing of Bangladesh. Afraz (38’), Shahid Abdul (41’), Bhutta Umar (47’), Ahmad Ajaz (52’), and Ghazanfar Ali (59’) scored one goal each in Paki-stan’s win.

More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 2,958

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More