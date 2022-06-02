Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

ISLAMABAD – Senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works briefed a parliamentary body about latest legal status of allotment and quota policy and its present status.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Haji Hidayatullah here at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Wednesday was informed that the case was sent to the cabinet after due deliberation on the allotment and quota policy of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) by legal team of the authority/ Ministry of Housing and Works. The revised allotment and quota policy was submitted before the cabinet on 29-10-2021 and the federal cabinet granted approval on 02-11-2021.

After approval from the federal cabinet, the revised policy was submitted before the Islamabad High Court on 22-11-2021.

The Secretary Housing and Works and Director General, FGEHA along with learned counsels on behalf of FGEHA appeared before the court and assisted the court on the revised allotment policy of FGEHA.

IHC court declared the revised allotment policy unconstitutional and illegal and a Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal (CPLA) has been filed in the Supreme Court and the decision is awaited.

A detailed discussion on the phase-wise briefing on the construction/ completion of Kashmir Avenue apartments, sector G-13, Islamabad also took place.

The committee was informed that the Kashmir Avenue Apartment Project, subsequent to resolution of the price hike issue will be completed in the next 30 months after recommencement of works at full-scale.

It was also informed that the present on-ground overall progress of the project is 16 percent.

Action taken by the concerned authorities with regards to a dispute over price of land and its possession between the land owner and a housing society of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in Mauza Tamma Morian, Islamabad was also discussed in detailed.

The committee heard the grievances of the affectees in person and gave directions that injustice should not be done to the common man by delaying implementations and changing policies of the housing societies.

Briefing on the mechanism procedure adopted for appointment in Grade 17 and above along with CVs by the ministry was also taken up. The committee sought details, to counter check the requirement process of the Ministry, which were not duly submitted as previously directed.

The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Fida Muhammad, Saif Ullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Khalida Ateeb, Muhammad Qasim, Afnan Ullah Khan and Senator Saifullah Abro. Senior officials from the ministry and other attached departments were also in attendance.