“History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.”

–Winston S. ChurchillOracle bones from China contain ancient inscriptions that date to the late second millennium BCE. The writing on the bones is called Oracle Bone Script and is the oldest known form of writing from China. Most of the Oracle Bones that have been uncovered so far were found in Yinxu (modern day Anyang), one of the most important capitals of Ancient China. Like the name suggests, the Oracle bones were used for divination during the Shang Dynasty which lasted from 1600 to 1046 BCE. The bones that were inscribed upon were those of animals’, including ox shoulder blades and the flat under-part of a turtle’s shell. The Oracle Bones are considered to be one of the most important primary sources of information about the Bronze Age in China.