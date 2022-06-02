News Desk

People know real power lies with establishment: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, while giving establishment example of Soviet Union’s collapse due of its weak economy, asked them to intervene as the people are aware that the real power lies with them.

Addressing a rally in Shangla on Thursday, he said that the establishment could stay neutral if it wants but people know you have the power, and the way the thieves are bringing the country down, people are watching towards you [establishment].

The former prime minister while taking a jibe at the government for increased in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs30 said that the government cannot buy oil from Russia at 30% lesser prices because the United States “does not permit” them to do so.

He went on to say that his government was planning to sign a deal with Russia, but it was toppled with the help of a regime change scheme.

