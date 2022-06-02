Peoples Party ‘gains ground’ in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – Although the independent candidates beat all the political parties in the local government elections in Balochistan, the Pakistan People’s Party has made gains which will boost its morale for the general elections.

There have been contradictory reports about the number of PPP’s winning candidates but the results have not been disappointing. The same was felt by PPP’s top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who congratulated the PPP Balochistan chapter for the good performance. Local government elections in 32 districts of the province were held on May 29, with over 100 women taking part as candidates for general seats for the first time in Balochistan’s history. The official results would be announced tomorrow (June 3). Unofficial results showed that independent candidates won more than 1,800 seats. The PPP was the winner of around 135. The PPP however, put the number much higher. Some even claimed wining more than 350 seats.

PPP is far from being top party in Balochistan but Asif Ali Zardari hardly needs it

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) won around 480 seats, Balochistan Awami Party: 310, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party: 142, National Party: 151, Balochistan National Party-Mengal: 102, Balochistan National Party-Awami: 68, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: 71, Awami National Party: 44, Jamhoori Watan Party: 19, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz: 20 and Jamaat-e-Islami won 16 seats according to the unofficial results. The ECP has ordered re-polling at the stations where irregularities such as taking staff hostage, broken ballot boxes, and illegal activities were reported. Polling was not conducted in as many as 102 polling stations – out of the total 5,226 – set up in 32 districts, according to Supreme Court orders. The tenure of the previous local government in Balochistan had ended in January 2019.

The PPP is far from being the top party in Balochistan but Zardari hardly needs it. He has good ties with the Baloch nationalist parties and the JUI-F. In addition, he is also close to the PML-N leadership these days. If rumours are to be believed, the PTI too wants a relationship with Zardari. If the PPP wins at the same ratio in the provincial assembly elections, Zardari can work out a coalition government in the province. Meanwhile, the PPP supremo is concentrating on Punjab to improve the party’s standing and become a realistic candidate to lead the federal government after the general elections.