Our Staff Reporter

PESCO account section sealed for non-payment of dues

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation department sealed Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s account section and Allied Bank branch inside the premises of Wapda house Peshawar due to non-payment of outstanding liabilities.

According to details, the action was taken after serving several notices to the power company (PESCO) to clear the dues of Rs 1.14 billion in property tax arrears for the three offices in the provincial metropolis but it failed to do so.

The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department warned PESCO officials to clear the dues within the stipulated time; otherwise, all the units of Peshawar PESCO will be sealed on expiry of the deadline.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rawal Dam Interchange to be made operational in September 2022

Islamabad

Pakistan offers excellent investment opportunities for Italian companies: Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese

Islamabad

PEIRA announces summer vacations from June 10 till July 31 in ICT schools

Islamabad

President Alvi for close liaison between AJK ombudsman, federal ombudspersons

Islamabad

PM says it is time for billionaires to ‘sacrifice’

Islamabad

PTI govt’s ‘weaker deal’ with IMF led to petrol price hike: Marriyum

Islamabad

SC directs govt to synchronise changes in ECL rules with law

Islamabad

Oil prices raise jacks up weekly inflation by 20pc

National

POL prices raised on IMF pressure: Imran

Islamabad

Pandemonium in Senate over increase in POL prices

1 of 1,629

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More