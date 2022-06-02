Peshawar High Court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail for three-weeks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI supremo had approached the PHC, seeking pre-arrest bail in separate cases registered in connection with PTI’s May 25 long march and filed a plea through his counsel advocate Babar Awan.

The petition was heard by the Chief Justice PHC, the Chief Justice said that the pre-arrest bail granted to Imran Khan against Rs 50,000 surety bonds for three-weeks.

The court also directed Imran Khan not to address in the court premises while Imran Khan assured the court that he would follow the order.

Meanwhile, other PTI’s leaders were also present in the court room.