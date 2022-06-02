PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan vow to ‘inject greater substance’ to strategic ties

ANKARA – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday renewed their pledge to upgrade the excellent bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries to new heights by infusing new vigour of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Addressing a joint press conference after holding a meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the relationship between the two countries was embedded deep into history and shaped by shared goals. The ties transcended times and continued from generations to generations, he added.

Both leaders also agreed to holding of 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), a primary platform at the leadership-level, in Islamabad this year during the month of September. He said this year, the two countries were celebrating 75th year anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The prime minister while terming his meeting with President Erdogan very productive expressed the hope that under the dynamic leadership of president, the bilateral ties would scale to new heights. He said they had heart to heart and very productive discussions.

The prime minister said the two countries were engaged at the high level, which was instrumental in exploring and building their shared goals. He said they were looking towards holding of 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in September Islamabad as very productive.

The prime minister said the visit of a strong Turkish business delegation to Pakistan would further provide impetus to the trade and investment cooperation. and resolved to make the visit very solid and result-oriented. He said Turkey had made exponential progress in the field of hydropower generation and renewable energy, and Pakistan was keen for its support and cooperation in terms of profitable investment by the Turkish companies, which would provide low cost energy to it, thus proving to be a ‘win-win situation’.

| Joint Task Force to be constituted to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey | President Erdogan reaffirms Turkey’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir dispute | Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorist groups like PKK

Citing the launch of MILGEM-class ship PNS Badar in Karachi on May 20, jointly constructed by Pakistan and Turkey, the prime minister said it was ‘a shining example of the excellent cooperation’ between the two countries in the defence sector.

He said Pakistan and Turkey would be exploring further joint ventures in the defence sector.

He said both brotherly countries were natural partners as the two nations had stood with each other in time of need and over core interests. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan deeply appreciated the Turkish leadership’s steadfast support over the Kashmir issue.

Lauding the unflinching support of Turkey, he said the Kashmiris had been struggling for their legitimate right and subjected to Indian atrocities for over seven decades. He also cited the Indian government’s attempts at demographic changes in the IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

He reiterated that Pakistan would not abandon its quest for peace, but it was convinced that peace in South Asia was possible if the long standing issue of Kashmir was resolved under the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Turkey over Northern Cyprus and resolved that Pakistan stood with Turkey in its fight against terrorism and terrorist groups like the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party). “Enemies of Turkey are the enemies of Pakistan,” he added.

The prime minister said both the countries had worked for decades for their shared goals of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. The countries had hosted the largest refugees in the world with their scarce resources.

He said the warm bonds between the two countries had been close to their hearts, as they went beyond the conventional ties and diplomatic niceties. The bond of friendship was rooted deeply in history and intertwined in the very fabric of their respective societies.

Such a relationship sat in their hearts forever as they were tied with the unbreakable, intertwined and interlinked bonds, which also connected them at all layers i.e; governments, institutions, armed forces and the people. The prime minister said he was overwhelmed with the love and affection he and his delegation received from the government and from every Turkish citizen.

The same reflection of love was also reciprocated by every Pakistani, he maintained. The prime minister referring to close affinities between the people of the two countries said Turkey was like their second home as the cordial feelings and the strong relationship between the people had been embedded deep in the common culture, history and religion transcending limits of time.

He said such bonds of affection had been a sacred trust passed to them by their forefathers and expressed that they were committed to hand it over to the next generations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his remarks, said during their meeting that they had discussed the regional and international issues in detail. They also reaffirmed to enhance the scope of bilateral ties, he said, adding the high level meeting would be held in Islamabad in September which would provide an opportunity to the both countries to further foster their brotherly ties.

President Erdogan resolved that the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened.

Meanwhile, PM also tweeted late Thursday night, “just concluded most cordial and highly productive talks with my brother President Erdogan. We have renewed commitment to inject greater substance to our existing strategic ties to the benefit of peoples of our two countries; Looking forward to hosting 7th session of HLSCC.”

‘Joint Task Force’

Pakistan and Turkey will constitute a Joint Task Force under the coordination of their commerce and trade ministries to develop a comprehensive road-map, covering the issues connected to bilateral trade.

This was agreed upon in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Mehmet Mus in Ankara. The Joint Task Force under Turkish Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan will cover areas including logistics, banking, customs and agriculture.

During the meeting, the prime minister underscored the importance of deepening economic engagement and realizing the true potential of business, trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkey.

He noted that his visit to Turkey included engagement with the Turkish business community in order to focus on strengthening trade and investment relations.

‘Presidential Palace’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Presidential Palace, Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A smartly turned out contingent of the Turkish armed forces presented guard of honour to the Prime Minister, where he was received by the Turkish President. On the occasion, national anthems of both the countries were played. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of his delegation to the Turkish President.

‘Previous govt ruined predecessors’ projects’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that out of political animosity, the previous government ruined all the projects initiated by the preceding governments.

The prime minister, in separate meetings with Turkish investors, during his three-day official visit here, said that unfortunately, a conspiracy was hatched to discourage the investment in Pakistan. However, he said that his government’s priority was to facilitate all the investors by addressing their issues.

He said previously as the Punjab chief minister, he had saved $90 million from the contract signed with the Lahore Waste Management Company.

PM invites Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s energy, agro-industrial sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday invited the Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse sectors, particularly the energy sector, offering immense opportunities and scope for development.

Addressing the Pakistan Turkey Business Council under the DEIK – Foreign Economic Relations Board, he said Pakistan’s energy sector with its vast potential in hydel, thermal, coal, wind, and solar areas could prove ideal for the Turkish investors. The leading businessmen and investors from Turkey and Pakistan participated in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present.

PM lays wreath at mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of first president and founding father of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid a wreath there.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit here, also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to the great Turkish leader.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister arrived here Tuesday with a hectic agenda including his interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, businessmen and investors.