PML-N MPA Maulana Ilyas Chinioti displeased with Punjab government

The Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has been maintaining his government amid difficult times and yet another problem has emerged, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Maulana Ilyas Chinioti has expressed anger with the Punjab government.

The PML-N MPA said in a video statement that Chiniot was ignored by the Punjab Government. Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road has been in a state of disrepair for many years, he added.

Maulana Ilyas Chinioti sent a written letter to the Punjab Government, in which he wrote that if the government did not release a grant of one billion then he would resign from the Punjab Assembly.