PML-N submits adjournment motion in KP against Imran Khan remarks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Thursday filed an adjournment motion in the Provincial Assembly against the statement of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The motion was submitted by PML-N MPA and provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali in the KP Assembly.

He requested Speaker KP Assembly to stop proceeding of the house and allow debate on Imran Khan s Pakistan split remarks.

The motion said that Imran Khan has hurt the nation by presenting the agenda about breaking Pakistan apart.

In his motion, Wali said that Imran Khan was continuously giving statements against the country s establishment that created concerns among the nation. “The people of Pakistan wanted to know that on whose agenda Imran Khan was giving such irrational statements.”

The motion calls for a debate in the Assembly on the nature of this important issue.

