Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a dacoit gang involved in mugging a family on gunpoint on GT Road in guise of personnel of law enforcement agencies, informed a spokesman of RPO Office here on Wednesday. The gang members included a lady dacoit. Cases have been registered with police stations Dina and Sohawa while further investigation was underway, he said. The suspects have been identified as Farhad Aslam, Zahid Ali, Nadim Hussain, and Naznin (wife of dacoit Zahid Ali), all hailing from Karachi. Police also recovered a car, police uniforms, wireless sets and weapons from possession of the dacoits they used in robbing family travelling from Dina to Gujar Khan, the spokesman said.