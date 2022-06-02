Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

RAWALPINDI – Ex­perts at a seminar on Wednesday said the Consti­tution of Pakistan was the embodiment of national con­sensus since the time of its inception and has also served as a binding factor during times of political instability and turmoil. The vision, com­prehensiveness, and balance of power provided in the Constitution have enabled it to steer the nation through military rules and political challenges. These observa­tions were made by speak­ers at a seminar titled: ‘75 years of Pakistan: Consti­tution, Public Representa­tion and Governance Sys­tem,’ which was organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad in col­laboration with the Depart­ment of Law, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) at the latter’s campus in Rawalpindi. The speakers observed that Pakistan is making constant progress in ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and the cri­ses that sometimes hamper smooth movement on this path are temporary obstruc­tions faced by all nations of the world at one time or another. This should not be a matter of apprehension, however, introspection is es­sential in order to pinpoint where the nation has gone wrong and a system needs to be put in place to respond to the issue in an appropri­ate manner. It was suggest­ed that a part of this initia­tive could be in the form of a center for study of consti­tutional issues that would help in generating expert opinions and fulfill the need for unbiased debate and re­search on the Constitution. Pakistan is nearing the milestone of 75 years of its existence. The common thread during these years regarding the Constitution, public representation and governance system is a con­stant struggle, right from the creation of Pakistan to the formulation of the Con­stitution.