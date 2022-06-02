PTI disobeys court orders by marching towards D-chowk

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the federal government had clearly informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about the Supreme Court orders allowing the party to hold its Azadi March protest in the H-9 and G-9 area of Islamabad. However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 25 disobeyed the court orders and asked PTI workers to march towards D-Chowk, he said while talking to a private news channel. He said the prime target of PTI chairman was to gather up people at D-chowk to create chaos in Red Zone. Minister said the top court had ordered the government to allow the PTI to hold rally between H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad but Imran Khan did not follow orders.The government then used tear gas to stop the mob from entering D-chowk, he said, adding that the police force pushed back the armed mob. Imran Khan had been urging PTI workers for more than a month to become violent during the so-called azadi march, he said.