Our Staff Reporter

PTI writes letters to UN bodies on alleged HR violations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent special letters to various UN bodies seeking to take urgent notice of alleged “gross violations of human rights and use of excessive violence” by the incumbent government against its “peaceful political” anti-government march.

“I would request you to take urgent notice of the issue raised as they not only threaten democracy in Pakistan but also the lives of former PM Imran Khan, his party leadership and workers as well as the public at large,” said a letter written by PTI leader and former Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari. The letter is addressed to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Letters have also been sent to Special Rapporteurs/Mandate Holders including special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression and the working group on arbitrary detentions besides others.

