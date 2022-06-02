Punjab cabinet approves CM’s relief package

LAHORE – The maiden cabinet meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday took important decisions also granting approval to the CM’s public relief package. The meeting endorsed Rs.200 billion subsidy for providing the 10-kg flour bag at Rs.490. It also approved providing wheat to the KPK government as a gesture of inter-provincial harmony and to strengthen the bonds of national unity. The wheat release policy was endorsed and the cabinet allowed to procure one million metric tons of wheat from PASSCO.

It also approved constitution of the new board of Punjab Mass Transit Authority with Kh. Ahmad Hasaan as vice-chairman. Also, ex-post facto approval of Ramazan Package-2022 was given along with approving the reconstitution of cabinet standing committees for finance & development and legislation.

Addressing the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz said that providing relief to the masses and becoming a ray of hope for them was the top priority of the incumbent government in the backdrop of a sagging economy and an environment of disappointment.

The CM congratulated the ministers while the cabinet members expressed their resolve to further the mission of public service while moving the province forward. The CM regretted that tremendous delay had occurred in the constitution of the cabinet as wilful hurdles were created. “If Almighty Allah wants us to serve the masses, no one could create any hindrance in it”, he said.

Provincial ministers, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Malik Ahmad Ali Khan participated through a video link.