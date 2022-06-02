Our Staff Reporter

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

ATTOCK -Chairman District Price Control Committee Attock MPA Jahangir Khanzada has said that Punjab government wanted maximum relief to be given to the people of Punjab and for the purpose all efforts will be made to control price-hike and illegal profiteering. Former provincial minister Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain, District President PML-N Attock Saleem Shahzad, Meer Naveed Akhtar, Malik Nadeem Khan, Assistant Commissioners, President Traders Union and other officers were present. The participants were informed that District Price Control Committee has been reconstituted and the role of public representatives has been made important.

