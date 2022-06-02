Our Staff Reporter

Punjab’s cabinet approves provision of wheat to KP

LAHORE – Punjab’s Government Spokesperson Atta Tarar said Wednesday that the provincial cabinet approved to provide wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and subsidy on ghee in collaboration with ghee mill owners. Addressing a joint press conference with cabinet members the Spokesperson said the Punjab government has achieved the target of procuring five million metric tons of wheat.

He said the KP government intends to sign an MOU with the Punjab government on purchase of wheat and it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to help the KP government in this regard. He said the Punjab cabinet decided to sanction 16 billion rupees for the subsidy on flour in the province. The Minister said the process of government formation in Punjab has been completed and in the second phase cabinet members will take oath tomorrow. He said Price Control Committees have been revived across the Punjab in order to curb the inflation.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

One killed in road mishap in Raiwind

Islamabad

PTI disobeyed court orders by marching towards D-Chowk

Islamabad

Country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment: Imran

Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

1 of 8,863

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More