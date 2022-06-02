RDA organises dengue awareness walk

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has organised an awareness walk in connection with anti-dengue campaign on Murree Road here on Wednesday. The walk was organised following the directions DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi during which pamphlets were also distributed among the public to sensitise them about lethal dengue virus and its prevention.

In addition, pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were distributed among the citizens on Murree Road Rawalpindi.

DG RDA Capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi has urged the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open spaces and corners of the house.

He directed the RDA officers and officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises. Director Engineering RDA Aamir Rahsid, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and other officers and staff attended the anti-dengue awareness walk.