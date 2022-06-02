Regressing infinitely

A person who has a creative thought process and a vision for the future, cannot work at optimum levels under the given conditions.

Living in Karachi has become a daily struggle for those who dream—who have a plan in life other than to get a degree, get married, and die.

The city life that was once peaceful is marred by an uneasy horridness that we cannot explain.

There is a nerve-wrenching aura enveloping the city we live in. Karachi is not the city of lights anymore. It is a city of overflowing traffic, dirt, potholes, power outages, garbage dumps, and horridness.

The simplicity for which the city was known for faded when the common man’s aspirations, dreams, and visions to reach a higher goal were replaced by car leasing, corporate jobs, and the opportunities to settle in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Where are our aspirations? Who will help us achieve them? Perhaps every other person from the middle-class strata of the population has at least once in their lifetime vowed to leave Pakistan and settle abroad. Those who have done so did not leave Pakistan but left behind the godforsaken system that is beyond repair.

They still have fond memories of spending time with their friends and family, enjoying tea at the roadside dhaba, strolling at the beach, and shopping at Tariq Road.

They left Pakistan because of the system that does not work for the common man but functions otherwise. They have left because of inflation, economic instability, lawlessness, and unsound political scenarios, among other factors. Then the city is reverting to a prehistoric era because of a lack of awareness, illiteracy, unfairness, and inequality.

Those who cannot leave Pakistan, have to go through the daily cycle of accepting the situation they cannot change. They visit the one modern town situated outside the city limits that make them feel like walking in Dubai.

It is a temporary feeling of being alive that they experience before returning to the city that represents a dystopia, to say the least.

The intellectual and cognitive aspects of society, in general, have also decreased over time. If the electronic media has compelled the masses to watch and accept the stories presented in mediocre dramas, then the youth—unfortunately—has distanced themselves from following literary pursuits. They are not to be blamed.

They seldom observe their adults pursue the same. Reading and writing are pursuits that are now considered to be a burden. But spending hefty amounts on buying clothes and gadgets is a necessity?

It is not our country that is to be blamed for our shortcomings. We, as a collective society, have retrogressed into a primitive lifeform who is happy to live in oppression.