Rescue Services

After 18 years of providing services successfully in Punjab, Rescue 1122 has finally expanded its operations to Sindh. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the service in Karachi, promising that it would soon be expanded to other divisions and districts of the province. This objective is something that must not get lost in the celebrations which are lauding the government for essentially fulfilling the basic duty of providing emergency healthcare services. This is something that the public is entitled to and while it is good to see the government make good on its promises, there is still a lot of work that lies ahead.

The expansion of Rescue 1122’s operations was made possible by the provincial government through close collaboration with the World Bank. Support through investments allowed for 50 ambulances to be deployed in Karachi currently, as well as the establishment of a central command and control centre which will be connected to the fire brigade and trauma centres across Sindh.

This will allow for a decent emergency service to be given to the people who, in the last decade, have been experiencing numerous casualties from natural calamities in the province. Recurring heatwaves, floods, droughts, fires, explosions, storms, epidemics and the resultant accidents really highlighted the need for quick and efficient medical care. Minutes can change the fate of an individual’s life and now with Rescue 1122 assuming responsibility for the situation, there is hope that the frequency with which people succumb to treatable injuries will decline.

The authorities have only taken the first step towards establishing the service right now. The ultimate objective is to procure 230 ambulances by October that will travel the length and width of Sindh to cater to those in need. In order to manage this, Chief Minister Shah claims that 40 ambulances will be added to the fleet each month but this is heavily reliant on a consistent flow of finances for which third-party investments are essential. The government must ensure that there are no interruptions in this and should one part pull out, there should be a backup in place. Furthermore, divisional headquarters must be established so that Rescue 1122’s expansion is made possible and efficient. Taking the step in the right direction is always appreciated but sustaining this development is more impressive and should be the ultimate aim of the government.