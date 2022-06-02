News Desk

Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly condemning Imran Khan’s statement

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly condemning PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent controversial statement.

The resolution was submitted by PML- N lawmaker Sadia Taimoor and the resolution stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to spread anarchy in the country under a conspiracy.

The nation is with the Pakistan’s Armed forces and Pakistani people will never allow Imran Khan s evil intentions to succeed, the resolution further stated.
It is pertinent to mention here that while giving an interview to a private channel, former PM Imran Khan said that if the establishment does not make the right decisions at this moment, the country will be destroyed and the army will be destroyed first and added the country will be divided into three parts.

He said that Pakistan’s challenge on the one hand is that we need a strong army as we are threatened by the enemies. The threat was there before but since we have become a nuclear power it has reduced. A country whose military is not professional and powerful likely to face the situation like Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Iraq, he said.

The PTI Chairman further said that the country was going towards a default, urging the establishment to make the right decisions. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” he warned.

