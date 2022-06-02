Rs8.19b estimate cost for Sargodha-Faisalabad Road

SARGODHA – The construction of 70km dual road from Sargodha via Chiniot to Faisala­bad is estimated at Rs18.19 billion while the project would be complet­ed under public-private partnership.

This was disclosed in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that 800-Kanal land would be purchased in Sargodha, Chiniot and Faisalabad for the road for which funds have been released. Three flyovers and shoulders on the both sides of the roads would be constructed at Chiniot City, Chini­ot Jhang Road and Sargodha Chiniot Road, whereas 3 toll plazas, 7 U-turn and 8 bridges were included in the project. The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Imran Qureshi to complete the pro­cess of purchase of land for construc­tion of the road immediately. During the meeting, SDO Highways Chiniot briefed about the steps being taken in his district for road construction.

RPO FOR QUALITY OF

INVESTIGATION IN POLICE STATIONS

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sar­godha Imran Mehmood said that at­tention was paid to quality of investi­gation in police stations.

Talking to media here on Wednes­day, he said that “it was prime re­sponsibility of the police to control crimes and to promote the sense of security among the citizens”.