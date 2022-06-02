Rs8.19b estimate cost for Sargodha-Faisalabad Road
SARGODHA – The construction of 70km dual road from Sargodha via Chiniot to Faisalabad is estimated at Rs18.19 billion while the project would be completed under public-private partnership.
This was disclosed in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Wednesday.
The meeting was informed that 800-Kanal land would be purchased in Sargodha, Chiniot and Faisalabad for the road for which funds have been released. Three flyovers and shoulders on the both sides of the roads would be constructed at Chiniot City, Chiniot Jhang Road and Sargodha Chiniot Road, whereas 3 toll plazas, 7 U-turn and 8 bridges were included in the project. The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Imran Qureshi to complete the process of purchase of land for construction of the road immediately. During the meeting, SDO Highways Chiniot briefed about the steps being taken in his district for road construction.
RPO FOR QUALITY OF
INVESTIGATION IN POLICE STATIONS
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Imran Mehmood said that attention was paid to quality of investigation in police stations.
Talking to media here on Wednesday, he said that “it was prime responsibility of the police to control crimes and to promote the sense of security among the citizens”.