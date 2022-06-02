News Desk

SC returns Imran Khan’s petition for long march with objection

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition for a long march.

Earlier, PTI filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking the court’s permission for Islamabad long march. Ali Zafer Advocate submitted the petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, while the Interior Ministry, IG Islamabad, and Home Secretaries were mentioned as the parties.

In the petition, PTI requested the court to direct the Federal and Punjab governments to allow the long march and also to avoid any arrests, violence, and use of force. The Registrar’s Office raised an objection to the petition and referred the matter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court for a final decision.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court on Thursday also raised objections and returned the petition.

The objection stated that the SC has already decided on the matter. The petitioner did not approach the relevant forum, adding that the reason behind not reaching out to the relevant forum has also not been mentioned. Some controversial matters have been raised in paragraphs 4, 12-5, and 14 of the petition.

