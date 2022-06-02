Shanghai eases Covid curbs in step towards ending lockdown

SHANGHAI – Shanghai whirred back to life Wednesday as a range of Covid-19 restrictions were eased and thousands took to the streets after a two-month lockdown that confined residents to their homes and battered the Chinese economy. The commercial hub of 25 million people was closed in sections from late March, when the Omicron virus variant fuelled China’s worst outbreak in two years.

After gradually relaxing some rules over the past few weeks, authorities on Wednesday began allowing residents in areas deemed low-risk to move around the city freely. “It feels like we’ve all been through a lot of trauma, a collective trauma,” Grace Guan told AFP.