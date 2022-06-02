Shares index sheds 322 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 322.10 points, with a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 42,756.04 points against 43,078.14 points on the last working day. A total of 194,398,097 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 285,348,636 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.349 billion against Rs.7.388 billion on last trading day. As many as 334 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 98 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 7.388 shares and price per share of Rs.1.549, Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 14,095,692 and price per share of Rs22.30 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 13,496,241 and price per share of Rs.16.90. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.330 per share, closing at Rs.10.030 whereas the runner up was Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.70 to Rs5,780.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs49.99 closing at Rs1,850 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs33.74 to close at Rs.475.11.