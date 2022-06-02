SHC Sukkur blasts Police over inaction in girl’s kidnapping case

Sindh High Court blasted the police department’s inaction in Fehmida kidnapping case.

Sukkur bench of the high court was hearing a petition of Sharif Lashari, the father of the girl kidnapped eight months ago.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto in the case hearing called the SSP Sukkur, Singhar Malik, an incompetent officer.

The police in its report submitted to the court said that a JIT has been constituted for recovery of the abducted girl.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction over the police report and wrote the chief minister that no officer is working in his police department.

The bench also issued an explanation call to the DIG Sukkur.

“The SSP had promised to recover the girl in previous hearing, today instead of appearing in person, he has sent the SHO to the court”, the bench observed.

Justice Sehto ordered the DIG Sukkur to appear in persons in the next hearing of the case along with the recovered girl.

Police has failed to recover a kidnapped girl even after eight months after abduction.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till June 13.