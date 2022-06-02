The Resignation Question

Earlier this week on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf summoned the PTI MNAs—who had quit following their government’s ouster in April—to confirm the voluntary character and genuineness of their resignation letters. The NA speaker has summoned the party legislators on June 6 for this purpose, but this development has sparked another debate with PTI leaders arguing that this verification process is unnecessary to begin with.

As far as the current government is concerned, there are several reasons that have been put forward as to why the verification must be done. Firstly, it is being claimed that a number of PTI lawmakers want to take back their resignation—and that they expressed as such to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq—as they were handed in under duress. In addition to this, there seem to be technical issues at play here as well considering that the resignations were given on cyclostyle papers when the rules state that they should be in the members’ own handwriting. Also, individual verification with signatures has not taken place as of yet, which is considered to be an imperative part of the process.

The PTI leadership on the other hand is of the opinion that the previous deputy speaker, Mr. Qasim Suri had already issued a notification accepting the resignations and that the current speaker did not have the authority to verify resignations of lawmakers. In fact, PTI Chair Imran Khan has asked the lawmakers to not go into the assembly for verification purposes as that would be tantamount to legitimising this “imported” government. Perhaps there may be some truth to the claim that certain members want to retract the resignations given how all the PTI leaders are vehemently opposed to this idea.

The ongoing political crisis has held the country and its institutions hostage for far too long, and there is little semblance of a functioning democratic setup in the country at this point in time. Perhaps both the NA speaker and government members should seek to find an opening, and convince the PTI lawmakers to return to the assembly given the important role an opposition has to play. Some kind of face-saving ramp always has to be offered to the side throwing the tantrums, so the government will have to assume a more mature and accommodating role in this context.

The PTI too would be well served to reconsider its decision given that its key allies are imploring them to do the same. Reports reveal that PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi advised the PTI leadership to review the issue of resignations. Both the sanctity and the core function of the parliament seems to be lost on a lot of political leaders currently, and that works to their own detriment. In fact, the PTI could build more of a case for itself as a mature political actor by assuming the role of an opposition both inside and outside the parliament.