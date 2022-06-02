Trackers installed in 315 buses to prevent accidents on NHs: SP traffic

QUETTA – Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Quetta Range Malik Muhammad Javed Ahmed said on Wednesday that trackers have been installed in 315 passenger coaches to prevent accidents and loss to human lives by controlling the speed of vehicles plying on long roads on national highways including N-25 and N-40.

He expressed these views while talking to media, saying that the purpose of trackers installed in passenger coaches was to ensure implementation of traffic rules, controlling speeding and improper driving on national highways in the areas.

The SP traffic said that the police was playing a key role for ensuring compliance to traffic rules alongside enforcing rules among the people living in Quetta and Balochistan.

Moreover, he informed that trackers were installed in 315 passenger buses to check the location of the vehicle, speeding and other erroneous measures including other flaws of vehicles.

The prevention was to make possible for all owners to install trackers on respective so that accidents can be controlled and loss of human lives can be prevented, he noted.

He said that computerised driving licences were being provided by the traffic police in 34 districts of Balochistan to the candidates passing driving exams. The SP said that the owners of the transport company should employ trained and skilled drivers barring them to use drugs during the travel on national highways.