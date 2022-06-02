Two children being killed daily in Ukraine war: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS – Nearly 100 days of the war in Ukraine have devastated children at a scale and speed unseen since World War II, and on average over two children are killed a day, the UNICEF said Wednesday. Highlighting the devastating and lasting consequences of the war on millions of the country’s youngsters, The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, maintained that most of the victims were from “attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas”, a claim supported by the UN human rights office, OHCHR. “June 1 is the International Day for Protection of Children in Ukraine and across the region,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement. “Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 – the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children. Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer – and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world.” The scale and speed of the emergency in Ukraine have not been seen since World War Two, the UN agency said.