Our Staff Reporter

VCs of KP varsities call on acting governor

PESHAWAR – The Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi on Wednesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, and discussed matters relating to the transfer of land and assets.

He informed KP Governor that Agricultural University is still working in a rented building while VC Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain is ignoring the directives of the provincial government in the transfer of land and assets.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani assured to raise this issue in the next Senate meeting and said that no one would be allowed to disregard the directives of the provincial government.

Later on, the VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan, Dr. Shahid Khattak called on the Governor and informed him about problems in the appointments of Treasurer, Registrar and Faculty members.

Mushtaq Ghani said that appointments should be made temporarily if regular appointments are not possible according to the KP Universities Act.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Parliamentary body gets briefing on FGEHA allotment and quota policy

Islamabad

CASS seminar recommends granting GB ‘provisional province’ status

Islamabad

Political instability root cause of all problems: Experts

Islamabad

ATC sends 34 guards of private housing societies to jail

Islamabad

1,700 litres of substandard juice confiscated in Hasanabdal

Islamabad

Condolence reference in memory of Sajjad Kishwar held

Islamabad

Govt urged to increase tax on sugar sweetened beverages

Islamabad

RDA organises dengue awareness walk

Islamabad

Punjab govt wants maximum relief for masses: Khanzada

Islamabad

Police nab dacoits gang involved in looting cash in guise of policemen

1 of 1,608

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More