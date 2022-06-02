VCs of KP varsities call on acting governor

PESHAWAR – The Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan, Dr. Masroor Elahi on Wednesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, and discussed matters relating to the transfer of land and assets.

He informed KP Governor that Agricultural University is still working in a rented building while VC Gomal University, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain is ignoring the directives of the provincial government in the transfer of land and assets.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani assured to raise this issue in the next Senate meeting and said that no one would be allowed to disregard the directives of the provincial government.

Later on, the VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan, Dr. Shahid Khattak called on the Governor and informed him about problems in the appointments of Treasurer, Registrar and Faculty members.

Mushtaq Ghani said that appointments should be made temporarily if regular appointments are not possible according to the KP Universities Act.