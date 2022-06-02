Our Staff Reporter

Wheat supply to 11 flour mills suspended

FAISALABAD – The divisional food department suspended wheat quota to 11 flour mills for three days on Wednesday over irregularities, found in supply of wheat flour in the open market.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said here that 127-metric-ton wheat quota had been suspended to 11 flour mills including Bashir flour mills, Bahu Gill flour mills, Dahkan flour mills, Iqbal flour mills in all four districts — Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He said that a fine of Rs340,000 had also been imposed on the flour mills besides serving show-cause notices on nine other flour mills.

Police bust three-member dacoit gang

Chak Jhumra police busted a three-member dacoit gang and recovered looted property from them.

A spokesperson said here Wednesday that SHO Chak Jhumra police Aftab Wasim, along with ASI Mohsin Iqbal and other police personnel, raided the hideout of criminals and arrested Shehzad, Amir Abba and Rashid Sultan. Police recovered two motorcycles and three pistols from them.  A case has been registered against the accused. During preliminary interrogation, the criminals confessed to their crimes.

