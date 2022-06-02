Zardari condemns Imran’s statement regarding country’s division

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan statement in which he said that the country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment.

Ali Zardari said that said that no patriotic Pakistan can talk about the break up on the country and added that this language cannot beof a Pakistani but of Indian prime ministerModi.

He said that Imran Khan’s desire to divide the country into three parts will never be materialized and added Pakistan will remain intact forever.

Khursheed Shah’s reaction

Reacting to Imran Khan s statement, PPP leader and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah said that conspirator Imran Khan was exposed today. I always said that Imran was introduced in the politics under an anti-Pakistan agenda.

He also said that after this statement, Imran Khan’s close associates would leave him.