News Desk

Zardari condemns Imran’s statement regarding country’s division

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan statement in which he said that the country will be divided into three parts if right decisions not taken by establishment.

Ali Zardari said that said that no patriotic Pakistan can talk about the break up on the country and added that this language cannot beof a Pakistani but of Indian prime ministerModi.

He said that Imran Khan’s desire to divide the country into three parts will never be materialized and added Pakistan will remain intact forever.

Khursheed Shah’s reaction

Reacting to Imran Khan s statement, PPP leader and Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Shah said that  conspirator  Imran Khan was exposed today. I always said that Imran was introduced in the politics under an anti-Pakistan agenda.

He also said that after this statement, Imran Khan’s close associates would leave him.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan govt releases Rs70m to DCs for minorities’ help: Khalil George

National

Joint efforts essential to address public problems’

National

Govt ensures immediate supply of water to people through tankers: CS

Islamabad

President condemns politically motivated conviction of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Don’t dare to cross limits, PM warns Imran

Islamabad

New petrol price is fixed at Rs209.86 per litre

Islamabad

Foreign Funding case: ECP asks PTI to complete arguments in a week

National

COAS gets briefing on Balochistan’s security situation

Islamabad

SC returns PTI’s plea on ‘intended’ long march

Islamabad

Nepra allows Rs7.91/unit raise in base power tariff

1 of 9,817

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More