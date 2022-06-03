Agencies

18,813-ton waste removed in 2 weeks: FWMC

FAISALABAD – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joiya Thursday said that 18,813 tons of waste material was removed from the city area in the last two weeks. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that the FWMC had launched a special cleanliness campaign in the city. In this connection, sanitary workers removed litter from 225 plots in 17 union councils during the last fortnight.  He said that 432 central medians were scraped in addition to washing dividers mechanically in 15 days. The FWMC workers also ensured cleanliness of mosques, imambargahs and graveyards in city areas, he said, adding that school children were also motivated to actively participate in the cleanliness drive.  He said that FWMC also uploaded pictures and videos of 31,472 activities of fortnight on its performance app while 154 complaints were redressed during this period too.

The FWMC also activated its helpline 1139 and the people could contact it round-the-clock for removing waste material and litter from the city area, he added.

