2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open Squash 2022 gets underway

LAHORE – The 2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open Squash Championship 2022 for boys and girls being organized by Pakistan Navy and sponsored by Combaxx Sports got underway on Thursday at Jahangir Khan Roshan Khan Squash Complex.

According to information made available here, Zubair Macha, GM Combaxx Sports, along with OIC Lt Commander Rehmatullah performed of the opening ceremony of tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Macha said: “The event is aimed promoting squash and unearthing new talent in squash so that our country is able to produce world class players once and we are able to regain lost glory in squash at international level.”

Lt Commander Rehmatullah lauded the holding of the event and said that such events will definitely help in talent hunt and will provide an ample opportunity to boys and girls to horn their skills in squash and shine into gems.

In boy’s U-13, Huzaifa Shahid bt Faizan 2-0, 11,5 11-3 while Tahoor Tahir btShujjat Rehmat 2-0, 11/5 11/4, Ayan Ali Bt Ammar Khan 2-0, 11/3 11/4, Syed Savi bt Usman Ilyaz 2-0, 11/3 11/4, Haris Khalil bt Syed Yoza 2-0, 11/4 11/6, Abdul Haseeb bt Abdul Rafay 2-0, 11/6 11/4, Omar Ahmad Usmani bt Raheel 2-0, 11/3 11/4 and Abdul Ahad bt 2-0, 11/6 11/7.

In boys U-15, Abdul Basit bt Hurr 2-0, M Danial bt Wajahat Rehmat Khan 2-0, Ali Ahmad Osmani bt Kashif Khan 2-0, Haris Shiraz bt Abdullah Irfan 2-0, Abdullah Shahid bt Umer Qamar 2-0, Zahid bt Abdul Ahad Imran 2-0, Reyyan Bin Kaleem bt Usman Zubair 2-0, Zohaib Khan bt Javaid 2-0.

In boys U-19, Anas Dilshad Khan bt Omar Sarfraz 2-0, Ayyan bin Kaleem btSheban Samin 2-0, Muhammad Zaman bt Talha Imran 2-0, Sufhanshamin Ammar Ali 2-0, Adnan zaman bt Ammar Sheikh 2-0, Shayyan Adnan bt Abdul Had Imran 2-1, Abdullah Waheed bt Mehrab Khan 2-1 and Talha Saeed bt Abdullah Younis 2-0.