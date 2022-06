Pakistan women beat Sri Lankan women by 73 runs in the second One Day International of three match series at Karachi on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 253 runs for the loss of two wickets in stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka women could score 180 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Sidra Ameen of Pakistan who scored 123 runs was declared player of the match.

Pakistan women team lead the series two-nil.